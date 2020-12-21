Heartbreak at Christmas: SA families mourn several loved ones lost to Covid-19

Many seats will be empty at the Christmas table this year as most South Africans practise social distancing, but for the families of more than 24000, claimed by Covid-19, those seats will always remain empty.

Those, who have lost more than one loved one to the virus, are dreading the festive season.

“Days are not the same and there have been really difficult days. I had the closest relationship with my mother, she was literally my best friend and so most of the time I am overcome by grief just thinking about all the things we would do together and the conversations.

“I still send her WhatsApp messages and tell her stuff, and that makes me feel much better. There are special moments I miss about my sister-in-law too, but having conversations and laughing with them makes it all bearable,'" said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke.