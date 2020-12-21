South Africa

POLL | How will you be spending the festive season this year?

21 December 2020 - 07:00
Take part in our poll and let us know whether you will be celebrating at home or will be going away for the holidays.
Take part in our poll and let us know whether you will be celebrating at home or will be going away for the holidays.
Image: 123RF/espies

The festive season has kicked off (for most) and it's time to be jolly.

December marks the start of summer in SA, which also means living your best life.

While some will be living it up, others will still be working. Some have plans to travel, while others will be celebrating and relaxing at home.

Either way, the December buzz is at the centre of conversation across SA, with South Africans sharing and discussing what they will be up to during the end of year festive period.

Take our poll and let us know how you are spending your December holidays.

READ MORE

Passengers high and dry as Covid-19 keeps festive season cruises at bay

A peak season 14-night cruise on the MSC Orchestra, scheduled to leave Durban on December 26 heading to Port Louis, Mauritius, is the latest MSC ...
News
2 weeks ago

'Mini-lockdowns' on cards for Western Cape as hospitalisations climb

"Covid-19 numbers are still climbing in the Garden Route and now in Cape Town too, and this is very concerning for me," says Western Cape premier ...
News
2 weeks ago

Smaller family Christmas gatherings in store this year

Family time and less travel. That's the forecast for the festive season this year.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  4. 5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba South Africa
  5. Records tumble on grimmest day yet for Covid-19 in Western Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X