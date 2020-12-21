POLL | How will you be spending the festive season this year?

The festive season has kicked off (for most) and it's time to be jolly.

December marks the start of summer in SA, which also means living your best life.

While some will be living it up, others will still be working. Some have plans to travel, while others will be celebrating and relaxing at home.

Either way, the December buzz is at the centre of conversation across SA, with South Africans sharing and discussing what they will be up to during the end of year festive period.

Take our poll and let us know how you are spending your December holidays.