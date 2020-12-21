South Africa

SA approaches 25,000 Covid-19 deaths, with 216 in 24 hours

There were 8,789 cases confirmed in 24 hours, at a positivity rate of 24.5%

21 December 2020 - 20:34 By TimesLIVE
SA's death toll climbed to just shy of 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths, as the total number of confirmed infections moved past 930,000.
SA's death toll climbed to just shy of 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths, as the total number of confirmed infections moved past 930,000.
Image: 123RF / maridav

SA’s death toll climbed to just shy of 25,000 Covid-19 related deaths, as the total number of confirmed infections moved past 930,000.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed that 216 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities from the respiratory illness to 24,907.

Of these, the Eastern Cape (97) and the Western Cape (84) accounted for 83.8% of the deaths. Gauteng accounted for 16 deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 15 and the Free State four.

Mkhize also reported that there were 8,789 new cases. This means there are now 930,711 confirmed infections to date. The new infections came from 35,844 tests, at a positivity rate of 24.5%.

So far, 796,346 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Covid-19 surge and trauma patients put Western Cape hospitals under 'severe strain'

Hospitals across the Western Cape were under "severe pressure" on Sunday due to a sharp increase in patients with severe Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Got questions about the new Covid-19 variant? Health department has lots of answers

The department of health issued a lengthy list of questions and answers on Saturday after announcing that the virus that causes Covid-19 has evolved ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  3. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa
  4. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  5. 5 fire quotes from Norma Mngoma's 'tell all' interview on Malusi Gigaba South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X