Wet and warm weather expected in most parts of SA on Christmas Day

21 December 2020 - 12:57 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Warm and wet weather is expected in most parts of the country on Christmas Day. File photo.
Image: mrtwister/123rf.com

Warm temperatures and rainfall are expected on Christmas Day in most parts of the country, the SA Weather Service said on Monday.

“Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal will see rain on December 25, 26 and 27,” said forecaster Vanetia Phakula.

The Free State and the North West will also receive rain.

No rain is forecast in the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Western Cape on Christmas Day.

Phakula said temperatures would be warm in most parts of the country, and the Northern Cape would be “very” hot.

TimesLIVE

