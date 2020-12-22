South Africa

Armed prisoner escapes from East London court

Inmate locks cop up and flees through East London court building with a gun

22 December 2020 - 10:27 By Bhongo Jacob
It is unclear how Mcebiso Sondlo, who was arrested on a rape charge in December 2019, managed to get his hands on a firearm while in police custody
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

Police have launched a manhunt for an armed awaiting-trial prisoner who locked a police officer in the holding cells at the East London magistrate's court and fled from the court building in Buffalo Street.

It is unclear how Mcebiso Sondlo, who was arrested on a rape charge in December 2019, managed to get his hands on a firearm while in police custody, but  four defence lawyers and a state prosecutor found themselves staring down the barrel of a gun on Friday morning.

Another man, whose identity DispatchLIVE was unable to establish at the time of writing, was with Sondlo at the time of his escape, but was later apprehended.

