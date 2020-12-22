South Africa

Cape Town police confirm investigation into assault on elderly man

22 December 2020 - 16:40 By TimesLIVE
Police have opened an investigation into an assault that took place in Cape Town.
Police have opened an investigation into an assault that took place in Cape Town.
Image: Screengrab via @wesleyfestersa on Twitter

Cape Town police have confirmed an investigation into the assault of a man in the city after a video of the incident was shared on social media.

In the 30-second clip, the man - who has apparently been identified although police have not officially confirmed this - elbows a seemingly elderly man in the head, sending him flailing backwards onto the pavement.

The incident apparently took place outside a takeaway business in Observatory, Cape Town.

Provincial police spokesperson Capt FC Van Wyk told TimesLIVE they were aware of the video.

"We have registered an inquiry to investigate this matter. Woodstock police are investigating," he said.

"Anyone with information about this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or Woodstock police station."

TimesLIVE

MORE:

WATCH | Beaches 'off limits' but not parking lots after police pounce in Jeffreys Bay

Kouga municipality mayor Horatio Hendricks has warned residents and visitors, until the outcome of a court challenge, not to set foot on a 60km ...
News
1 day ago

Elderly couple's motorbike jaunt takes terrible turn on mountain pass

A Sunday morning motorbike ride turned into tragedy for an elderly couple who had set off to enjoy the spectacular views from Franschhoek Pass just ...
News
4 weeks ago

Double life sentence for man who raped, strangled neighbour

A 43-year-old man has been handed a double life sentence for the rape and murder of his elderly neighbour in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  3. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  4. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  5. Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X