Covid-19: Help us protect our passengers, taxi operators urge government

“A trip to the Eastern Cape is about 14 hours. Both drivers and passengers would need at least two masks to ensure hygiene and safety but there is zero support from the government regarding that matter. People want to visit their families in Eastern Cape and need to feel safe there on the taxi,” he said. [One surgical mask is good for a trip this long. — Editor]

He said taxi owners were paying R150 for a 1l bottle of sanitiser which lasted for one trip. In previous years before Covid-19, a taxi would carry about 15 passengers, but this year each can only carry about 10 people. [Sanitiser can be purchased for about R80 a litre. — Editor]

Drivers at Joe Gqabi taxi rank told GroundUp they tried hard to take precautions and follow health guidelines but they could do more with government support.

At Joe Gqabi taxi rank on Tuesday, Sipho Khumalo’s taxi was fifth in the queue to load passengers to Eastern Cape. He said he had been waiting for his turn since Sunday. He said usually demand is high and taxis make money during the Christmas holidays, but this year people are not travelling because they do not have money.

“Covid-19 has brought lots of hardship. We are struggling to get business because many people have lost their source of income. Circumstances have forced them to spend Christmas here away from their families. It is sad; they can’t afford even to send a sweet.”

Molelekwa said loss of revenue, which exposes owners to repossessions, is the main challenge reported by their members.