From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's 2020

This year Mzansi was introduced to a different side of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife, Noma Mngoma.

Mngoma, who was previously known by her husband's name, made headlines this year after fiery public charges laid against her by her estranged husband for allegedly damaging a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG reportedly lent to him by a friend.

Here is a quick 411 on what happened in Mngoma's life this year.

Charges

In August, Mngoma spent a night behind bars for allegedly trashing the luxury car.

She also allegedly trashed her husband's study and called a friend of his on the phone to threaten and insult him.

She was later released on R5,000 bail and appeared briefly at the Pretoria regional court a month later on charges of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria.

The matter was postponed to October 23 but her lawyers filed an application with the high court to have her arrest declared invalid.