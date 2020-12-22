South Africa

Garden Route beaches to remain closed as DA loses court battle

22 December 2020 - 19:32
In reference to the closure of beaches the DA says SA cannot endure any regulations which harm the economy and cut citizens off from their means to make an honest living.
In reference to the closure of beaches the DA says SA cannot endure any regulations which harm the economy and cut citizens off from their means to make an honest living.
Image: 123RF/damedeeso

The DA has lost its court bid to overrule the government's decision to close Garden Route beaches for the December holidays.

The Western Cape High Court handed down the judgment on Tuesday.

“While we are disappointed by the ruling in favour of beach closures, we welcome the amended hours of beach operation which we have managed to get changed from 9am-6pm, to 6am-7pmWe also welcome the court’s awarding of 50% of our costs as per the ruling.

“The DA is still deeply concerned that the blanket closure of the Garden Route’s beaches over the festive season will have far-reaching and devastating consequences for local economies, and for the livelihoods which depend on seasonal tourism during this time,” said the party.

DA questions closure of Garden Route beaches while KZN stays mainly open

The Garden Route district municipality is set to challenge government's decision to shut its beaches from December 16 to January 3.
News
1 week ago

SA’s coronavirus response must always take into account the delicate balance between lives and livelihoods.

“Our country cannot endure any regulations which harm the economy and cut citizens off from their means to make an honest living in a safe and secure manner.

“Regulations imposed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus must be within reason and backed up by scientific and medical advice. Anything less is a reckless assault on the livelihoods of millions of South Africans in an economy which is already on its knees,” said the party.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Knysna and Sedgefield hit hard as holidaymakers cancel bookings

One-third of guesthouses on the Garden Route indicate they have lost at least 50% of their bookings for the festive season.
News
1 day ago

Life's no beach - the blanket ban is patently unfair

Tis a foul season. The drive from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth becomes more depressing by the mile. There’s hardly any traffic. When beaches flash by ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  3. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  4. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  5. Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X