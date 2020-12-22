South Africa

Man dies after allegedly robbing cop of service pistol and trying to steal another

22 December 2020 - 10:30 By Yasantha Naidoo
A man who allegedly robbed a police officer of her service pistol was fatally shot at the Point police station in Durban on Wednesday.
A man who allegedly robbed a police officer of her service pistol was fatally shot at the Point police station in Durban on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF

A Durban man who is alleged to have attacked and robbed a police officer of her firearm and tried to steal another gun from her colleague was fatally shot at the Point police station on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker said: "It is alleged that this morning at 6.15, a suspect believed to be in his 40s arrived at the Point police station and requested an affidavit form.

"As he was given the form, he attacked the police officer and robbed her of her service pistol. The suspect attempted to rob another officer of his firearm and was fatally wounded during the confrontation."

An inquest, attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery docket has been opened at the station.

The shooting comes as police minister Bheki Cele is in the province to pay his respects to Capt Thulani Molefe on Tuesday.

Molefe, who headed Visible Policing at the KwaNdengezi police station in KwaZulu-Natal, was gunned down in his vehicle on December 14, while on his way to work.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN cop gunned down three months after 'execution-style' massacre

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer who headed up the crime prevention unit at KwaNdengezi SAPS, west of Durban, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on ...
News
1 week ago

Off-duty Durban metro police officer shot while driving

A senior Durban Metro policeman was rushed to a Durban hospital on Sunday afternoon following a shooting on Kenyon Howden Road in Montclair.
News
1 week ago

KZN cop shot, police car hijacked

A policeman from Ezibayeni in KwaZulu-Natal was shot several times and his car stolen on Saturday while he was conducting investigations in the area.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  3. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  4. Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA News
  5. New variant of Covid-19 found in SA, and is spreading fast South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X