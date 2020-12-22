Nelson Mandela University to establish SA's 10th medical school as final approval is granted

The Nelson Mandela University has announced that it will establish the 10th medical school in the country.

The medical school will be located at its Missionvale Campus in Port Elizabeth. The campus is in proximity to Dora Nginza Hospital and a number of clinics.

The institution has received a go-ahead from the SA Qualifications Authority (SAQA) to offer the MBChB (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) qualification.

“It gives me the greatest pleasure to announce that Nelson Mandela University has received the final approval to offer the MBChB in the country’s 10th medical school and the Eastern Cape’s second, with effect from the 2021 academic year,” said vice-chancellor Prof Sibongile Muthwa.

“I wish to extend a hearty word of gratitude and appreciation to everybody in the university community, and beyond, who has played a crucial role in making our dream for a medical school a reality.”

Muthwa said the final accreditation came at a “significant” time, as the country grappled with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic that had placed even greater pressure on the health system.

The university said it would open applications from January 6 for its first cohort of students.

“The collaborative engagements with our colleagues at Walter Sisulu University (WSU) and the support we have had from all the other medical schools across the country enabled us to be ready to launch the new, unique medical programme successfully,” said deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching Prof Cheryl Foxcroft.