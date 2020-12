Robbery by teen 'armed with air drill' goes awry when he is trapped

The teen was placed under arrest.

The stolen property and weapons used in the attempted robbery were found in the suspect’s possession.

Charges of robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a dangerous weapon were opened at Durban's central police station for further investigation.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Khombinkosi Jula applauded officers for their swift response to the incident.

