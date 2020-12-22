South Africa

Two charred bodies found in bakkie in Free State

22 December 2020 - 09:40 By Iavan Pijoos
Police were alerted to a stock theft incident in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu when they discovered the bodies
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Two charred bodies were found in a double-cab bakkie in the Free State at the weekend, police said.

Police were investigating a stock theft incident in Selosesha in Thaba Nchu when they discovered the bodies, spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said.

Makhele said the charred bodies were found in the burnt out bakkie under several trees.

“The two bodies are unknown and it can't be determined at this stage whether it's males or females.”  

An inquest docket had been opened.

