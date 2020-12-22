South Africa

WATCH | Police investigation opened after man filmed shooting gun into the air at toll plaza

22 December 2020 - 17:15 By TimesLIVE
A man was captured on camera firing a gun into the air at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria.
A man was captured on camera firing a gun into the air at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria.
Image: Screengrab

Police have opened an inquiry into an incident at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria after a man was captured on camera firing a gun into the air.

Charmaine van Wyk, PR manager for the Bakwena N1N4 toll road concession, said the details of the incident were "not clear" at this stage.

"The police are investigating," she said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon between midday and 1pm.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police were aware of the incident.

"No case was or has been registered at the police station. However, police at Sinoville are aware of the video clip and have registered an inquiry for investigation," Peters said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man dies after allegedly robbing cop of service pistol and trying to steal another

A Durban man who is alleged to have attacked and robbed a police officer of her firearm and tried to steal another gun from her colleague was fatally ...
News
8 hours ago

Covid-19 checks and curfew add to Beitbridge border traffic jam

Travellers are sleeping in their parked vehicles while waiting to cross the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo, where queues of trucks, taxis and cars ...
News
7 hours ago

Nearly 700 fatalities recorded on SA roads since start of festive season: Mbalula

Nearly 700 people have died on SA roads since the start of the festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  2. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  3. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  4. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  5. Swoop on fake masks as new Covid-19 variant hits SA News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X