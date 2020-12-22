WATCH | Police investigation opened after man filmed shooting gun into the air at toll plaza

Police have opened an inquiry into an incident at the Doornpoort toll plaza in Pretoria after a man was captured on camera firing a gun into the air.

Charmaine van Wyk, PR manager for the Bakwena N1N4 toll road concession, said the details of the incident were "not clear" at this stage.

"The police are investigating," she said.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon between midday and 1pm.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said police were aware of the incident.

"No case was or has been registered at the police station. However, police at Sinoville are aware of the video clip and have registered an inquiry for investigation," Peters said.