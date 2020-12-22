Western Cape health-care workers exhausted as Covid-19 roars again

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said the department had to prioritise the wellbeing of its staff.

“The beds need faces, and faces need hearts, and the hearts need the hands. But now they are exhausted. While some of us had been afforded an opportunity to stay home, health-care workers never stayed home. They've been there since March,” she said.

It was vital that citizens played their part by wearing masks and staying away from crowds so health-care workers, who are the last line of defence, could be spared.

“If you cannot do it for yourself, just do it for health workers. Some of them won't even be able to spend Christmas with their families because they'll be working hard to protect you,” she said.

Cloete said provincial authorities were confident that the new Covid-19 variant spreads faster than other variants, explaining the resurgence of infections along the Garden Route.

“The reason it spreads faster is that it binds with the human cell easier. That means that you need smaller amounts of the vector of the virus to become infected,” he said.