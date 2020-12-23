COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 9,441 cases confirmed in 24 hours

December 23 2020 - 06:00

Zoom opens up unlimited call time to help lockdown loneliness

In an effort to fight loneliness brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom announced that it will not be capping meeting lengths to the current 40 minutes.

Zoom has partnered with the Together campaign, a UK coalition of charities, private organisations and interfaith institutions that aim to help build a kinder and more connected society in the aftermath of Covid-19.