South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 9,441 cases confirmed in 24 hours

SA recorded 339 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll from the pandemic to 25,246.

23 December 2020 - 06:18 By TimesLIVE
Germany's confirmed coronavirus causes rise by 24,740 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 24,740 to 1,554,920, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 962 to 27,968, the tally showed. 

Zoom opens up unlimited call time to help lockdown loneliness

In an effort to fight loneliness brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom announced that it will not be capping meeting lengths to the current 40 minutes.

Zoom has partnered with the Together campaign, a UK coalition of charities, private organisations and interfaith institutions that aim to help build a kinder and more connected society in the aftermath of Covid-19.

