Dudu Myeni loses bid to appeal delinquent director finding

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni has lost her bid to appeal the finding that declared her a delinquent director and must immediately step down from any directorships she holds.

These include her position on the board of Centlec, a state-owned utility that supplies power to several municipalities, and the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

In May, judge Ronel Tolmay found Myeni was dishonest, reckless and grossly negligent in her conduct as chair of SAA, which had been so profoundly mismanaged that its debts pose one of the biggest threats to SA’s fragile economy.

Myeni was chair of the SAA board from 2012 to 2017.

The case against her was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa).

Myeni, an ally of former president Jacob Zuma, attempted to appeal the findings against her, but failed.

Myeni ordered to pay court costs

On Tuesday, she was also ordered to pay the costs of both Outa and Saapa.

Tolmay also confirmed the ruling against Myeni was immediately enforceable, notwithstanding further appeals.

Myeni's lawyer Eric Mabuza told Business Day late on Tuesday that she had instructed him to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

In her application to Tolmay, Myeni argued she had not placed her version of events in court. Tolmay agreed but said she was “warned against this failure on numerous occasions” as she had chosen to stay away during trial.

Tolmay ruled: “The court could only decide this matter on the evidence before it. Ms Myeni made a conscious decision to present her case the way she did and decided not to be present for most of the trial.”