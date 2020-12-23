Family paid R100,000 to 'quash docket' but were conned by bogus Hawks

A family that paid R100,000 to “quash the docket” in a fraud case was surprised to see the matter appear on the court roll — then realised they had been swindled and asked the Hawks for help.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Matimba Maluleke warned the public on Wednesday that scammers had spotted an opportunity to “make money by swindling the family members of arrested people”.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation cautions the public about the scammers who are purporting to be members of the Hawks,” he said.

Explaining how the scam was discovered, he said the family of suspect who was arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption investigation team for fraud was allegedly contacted by a man who identified himself as “Enos”. He claimed to be from the “serious corruption unit” in Polokwane, Limpopo, and demanded money to squash the docket. They duly handed over R100,000.

“After the money was paid the family members of the accused were surprised when the matter was placed on the court roll as opposed to what they were promised by the bogus Hawks member. They reported the matter to the real Hawks who are investigating,” said Maluleke.

“While busy with the investigation, another report about a bogus Hawks member who was demanding money from the family of another accused person was received.

“The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation would like to inform the public that no member of the Hawks is allowed to call family members of arrested people and demand money for their freedom.”

Maluleke said, “If anyone receives such a call, they must know that they are about to be swindled and should report to the nearest police station.”

TimesLIVE