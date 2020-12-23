South Africa

Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party

23 December 2020 - 08:25
At the weekend scores of youngsters were seen drinking alcohol and dancing along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.
At the weekend scores of youngsters were seen drinking alcohol and dancing along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.
Image: Screengrab of video

The Gauteng government has called for Covid-19 compliance and “responsible behaviour” following several reports of people breaking health protocols.

This after videos circulated on social media of young people partying in large numbers with no masks, nor social distancing in place.

At the weekend, scores of youngsters were seen drinking alcohol and dancing along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel.

Acting Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has strongly condemned “such irresponsible behaviour”, saying it increases the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

Lesufi said law enforcement agencies will be out in full force to ensure compliance with national disaster regulations.

He said joint operations including roadblocks, inspection of retail stores, restaurants and bars will continue throughout the province during the festive season.

“As we all take a break to spend time with our families during the festive season, we are reminded that this year’s festive season is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends.”

On Tuesday, transport minister Fikile Mbalula also condemned “dastardly” acts by people who were caught on video gathering and partying on the side of roads with no regard for Covid-19 regulations.

“We are equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel. They were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers,” he said.

“These dastardly acts invariably end in tragedy, as was the case with the Mabopane incident.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

Church gathering ignites 48 Covid-19 cases as virus spreads in KZN

A church gathering attended by more than 2,000 people has contributed to the increased rate of Covid-19 infections in KwaZulu-Natal.
News
2 days ago

Here's how to not be a mampara this festive season & avoid Covid-19 risks

Do you know which activities are best to duck this festive season?
News
4 days ago

Not just GoodLuck & La Parada: 5 'superspreader' events that made headlines

In his address on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that such reckless behaviour over the festive season could be disastrous for the country.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X