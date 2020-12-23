'I couldn’t breathe': Covid-19 survivor has a message to share with SA

“You can’t let this virus get to you. You’re young. Don’t give up.”

These are the words Amy Louw remembers hearing a doctor say while she lay in the Brackengate Hospital of Hope intermediate care facility with severe Covid-19 symptoms.

Louw, who works as an admin clerk at a local motoring company, has spoken about her battle to overcome the coronavirus during a 10-day stay in the field hospital.

As the Western Cape heads towards the peak of a second wave of infections, with some hospitals operating at more than 100% of capacity, she has advice to share: “Please stay home if you can. Be safe. Wear your mask."

In a statement released by the provincial health department on Wednesday, Louw said: “I was healthy before Covid-19 and I was so cautious.”

She started feeling sick on November 25.

“I didn’t think I had Covid-19. I was hoping it would just be flu. I was at work when I started to feel sick. I had headaches, coughed a lot and had phlegm on my chest. I could still taste and smell. It became bad the next day. My taste went away and I couldn’t smell. I was sent home."

She received her positive result on November 28.