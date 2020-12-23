South Africa

'Mickey Mouse reckless behaviour will not be allowed': Mbalula slams Mabopane highway party

23 December 2020 - 10:00
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said law enforcement officials would intensify their visibility on roads and in hotspot areas to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 and road safety regulations.
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said law enforcement officials would intensify their visibility on roads and in hotspot areas to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 and road safety regulations.
Image: Twitter/Department of transport

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has condemned the reckless behaviour of some motorists and passengers during the festive season, saying “rubber bullets will fly” if it continues.

This comes after videos of motorists and passengers dancing to loud music along the R80 Mabopane highway in Pretoria went viral this week. In some of the videos, some drivers and passengers can be seen holding liquor bottles.

On Tuesday, Mbalula said law enforcement officials would intensify their visibility on roads and in hotspot areas to ensure people adhere to Covid-19 and road safety regulations.

“We have seen videos in circulation of revellers gathering and partying alongside our roads with scant regard for Covid-19 regulations or health protocols.

“We were equally appalled by video clips of disgraceful behaviour by young people in what is referred to as a Dinho convoy along the R80 Mabopane highway into the Daspoort tunnel. They were partying, drinking and blocking the road in large numbers,” said Mbalula.

Mbalula said such acts were unacceptable and would end in tears.

“This conduct is unacceptable. Our law enforcement authorities will show no mercy towards people who turn our roads into party spots and disregard the rules of the road or Covid-19 regulations.”

He suggested that law enforcement authorities may use rubber bullets, if needed, to disperse unruly motorists.

“The Mickey Mouse reckless behaviour we have seen in Mabopane ... where people were dancing on the road ... is not going to be allowed next time. That party is going to be the last,” said Mbalula.

“There’s going to be a confrontation with law enforcement. Kuzonuka irubber bullets (rubber bullets will fly).” 

MORE

Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party

The Gauteng government has called for Covid-19 compliance and “responsible behaviour” following several reports of people breaking health protocols.
News
4 hours ago

Nearly 700 fatalities recorded on SA roads since start of festive season: Mbalula

Nearly 700 people have died on SA roads since the start of the festive season, transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

'There is no John Vuli Gate nas' istocko - there is no stock': Bheki Cele 'bans' dance craze

Police minister Bheki Cele says no to 'John Vuli Gate' this festive season.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X