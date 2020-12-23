'Parties are Covid-19 superspreaders': Gauteng government urges residents to adhere to regulations

“Large gatherings and parties are known to be superspreaders of Covid-19 and must be avoided. As the country is in the second wave, with a sharp increase in new cases driven by a recently discovered new variant of Covid-19, it is absolutely necessary for all of us to play our part to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Lesufi.

He said law enforcement agencies will be deployed around the province to ensure compliance. They will conduct search operations, inspections and roadblocks.

Lesufi said residents need to adapt to the new normal and ensure their safety, and that of the people around them.

"As we take a break to spend time with our families during the festive season, we are all reminded that this year's festive season is different due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have to adapt to new ways of celebrating and bonding with families and friends. Adherence to non-pharmaceutical interventions, including maintaining physical distancing, wearing masks and regular hand hygiene, remains the most effective tool in protecting ourselves against the virus.”