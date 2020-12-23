South Africa

Two killed, 12 injured after container falls on taxi on N3 in KZN

23 December 2020 - 08:45
KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert Mckenzie said the incident happened on the N3 southbound just before the Ashburton bridge.
Image: Supplied

Two people were killed and 12 were injured after a container fell from a truck onto a minibus on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday morning.

Mckenzie said four people sustained serious injuries and eight sustained minor injuries.

The N3 has been closed.

