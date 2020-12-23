Youth blamed as Covid-19 second wave hits Limpopo

“We are reiterating our clarion call to society in general to treat this year's festive season as business unusual,” said Mathabatha.

“Parents are requested to take responsibility for the action of the youth. Movements should be limited as much as possible. Events should be attended by close family, few friends and a limited number of relatives.

“People are urged to wear masks, exercise social distancing, practise health hygiene at all times. We are under siege because of this pandemic and we should all practise the new normal.”