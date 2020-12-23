South Africa

Zoom opens up unlimited call time to help lockdown loneliness

23 December 2020 - 06:00
Zoom meetings will soon be able to go on for longer than the current 40 minutes. File image.
Zoom meetings will soon be able to go on for longer than the current 40 minutes. File image.
Image: Loren Elliot/Reuters

Digital meeting platform Zoom has opened up unlimited meeting times for the festive season.

In an effort to fight loneliness brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Zoom announced that it will not be capping meeting lengths to the current 40 minutes.

Zoom has partnered with the Together campaign, a UK coalition of charities, private organisations and interfaith institutions that aim to help build a kinder and more connected society in the aftermath of Covid-19.

“This Christmas will be like no other, as many of us will be cut off from friends and family, just when we need them the most. However, this Christmas is also an opportunity to come together as a community, as many did at the beginning of the pandemic, to rekindle the spirit of looking after one another,” said Zoom.

The pandemic has left many feeling isolated and lonely, as social contact with friends and family became an impossibility for many across the world — with loneliness posing a real risk to mental and physical health.

“At the same time, these unprecedented times have brought out the best in communities, with many people volunteering to help those at risk and going the extra mile to support each other,” said Zoom.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Let's bow our heads and Zoom: Virtual communion takes over as churches battle with Covid restrictions

Hunger for the word of God, grief and having easy access to fellowship are some of the reasons churches have seen a spike in the number of people who ...
News
4 days ago

Party at work like it's 2020: How to celebrate the office party virtually

It may be a remote memory, but the workplace party is back for the holidays. While some companies throw up their hands at the thought, others are ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  2. Employee fired after 'one for road' turns into highway robbery News
  3. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  4. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa
  5. From court cases to dropping the Gigaba surname and rebranding: Norma Mngoma's ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X