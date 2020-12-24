2020's lottery winners share how their Christmas is extra special now

A former cleaner at a shopping centre is able to rest over the festive season for the first time, while a Capetonian is sharing food parcels. These are two of this year's big lottery winners.

“We notice that this year, a lot of our winners are really more about giving and appreciating the gift of life, and this is inspired by the unparalleled holiday season that we are having this year [due to the coronavirus pandemic]. It is something that we have never experienced before,” said Charmaine Mabuza, group CEO of lottery operator Ithuba.

For a winner who bagged the R114m PowerBall jackpot in February, this festive season is all about resting and enjoying quality time with loved ones.

“Having worked as a cleaner at some of the busiest shopping malls in Johannesburg for years now, the festive season was the busiest and most exhausting time for me. I have never had the opportunity to enjoy the holiday season with my family and that has always made me feel sad and guilty. This year, my big plan for Christmas is to just relax in my new beautiful home with my loved ones. That to me is a dream come true,” she said.

The PowerBall Plus winner who scooped R81m in October says he has spent a lot of time doing charity work.

“I have been distributing food parcels to distressed families in the disadvantaged areas of Cape Town. I have come across a number of homes that have turned into child-headed households, where parents are reported to have died from Covid-19 related complications. This really devastated me and I ended up spending much more time on this than originally planned.