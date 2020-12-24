South Africa

Children ejected from boat after tree stump crash on Vaal river

24 December 2020 - 15:19
The boat collided with a submerged tree stump which resulted in two children being thrown out.
The boat collided with a submerged tree stump which resulted in two children being thrown out.
Image: Netcare911

A family was injured and two children ejected after a boat collided with a submerged tree stump on the Vaal river on Thursday.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said paramedics responded to the accident just before 7.30am. He said four people sustained moderate to serious injuries.

“Two of the patients were treated on scene and taken by ambulance to hospital.

“The seriously injured patients were flown by Netcare911 helicopter to a specialist facility,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kayakers survive after capsize footage from beach camera sparks rescue

A new water safety camera at a Cape Town beach has quickly proved its worth by playing a key role in saving two lives.
News
2 days ago

SA adventurer rows for Rio again after bad weather halts first attempt

Extreme adventurer Zirk Botha embarked on a solo row from Cape Town to Rio de Janeiro on Saturday after extreme weather halted his first attempt.
News
5 days ago

Fisherman dies after boat capsizes off Rooi Els in False Bay

A fisherman has died and another is missing after their vessel capsized off Rooi Els in the Western Cape.
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  2. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  3. Family paid R100,000 to 'quash docket' but were conned by bogus Hawks South Africa
  4. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  5. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X