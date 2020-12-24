South Africa

Shooting outside Kimberley court leaves man critically wounded

24 December 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE
Paramedics treated a shooting victim outside court.
Image: ER24

A man believed to be in his late 30s suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his arm, shoulder, back and chest in a shooting incident outside the Kimberley magistrate's court on Wednesday afternoon.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4.30pm, where they treated the critically injured patient.

“Five gunshot wounds were counted, with two to the back and one each to the shoulder, arm and chest. The patient was stabilised on-scene using advanced life support interventions before being transported to hospital for further care,” said ER24's Ross Campbell.

“The details of the incident and who committed the crime are unknown to ER24, but SAPS were on the scene for further investigations.”

TimesLIVE

