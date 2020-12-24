'These beaches will be the end of us!' - Mzansi responds to court ruling against AfriForum

Many on social media have welcomed the North Gauteng High Court's ruling against lobby group AfriForum's request to have the Covid-19 regulations regarding beach closures declared unconstitutional.

The group submitted the motion after President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement that beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route would be closed from December 16 to January 3. Ramaphosa said this would help arrest the spread of Covid-19 as SA is experiencing a second wave of infections.

Ramaphosa also said beaches in KwaZulu-Natal would be closed on peak days - December 16, 25, 26 and 31 and from January 1-3.

After lodging its court papers last week, AfriForum said the move to close beaches was unconstitutional and discriminatory. The group said the restrictions on access to beaches amounted to the restriction of basic human rights.