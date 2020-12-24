'These beaches will be the end of us!' - Mzansi responds to court ruling against AfriForum
Many on social media have welcomed the North Gauteng High Court's ruling against lobby group AfriForum's request to have the Covid-19 regulations regarding beach closures declared unconstitutional.
The group submitted the motion after President Cyril Ramaphosa's recent announcement that beaches in the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route would be closed from December 16 to January 3. Ramaphosa said this would help arrest the spread of Covid-19 as SA is experiencing a second wave of infections.
Ramaphosa also said beaches in KwaZulu-Natal would be closed on peak days - December 16, 25, 26 and 31 and from January 1-3.
After lodging its court papers last week, AfriForum said the move to close beaches was unconstitutional and discriminatory. The group said the restrictions on access to beaches amounted to the restriction of basic human rights.
On Wednesday, the group said it was disappointed at the outcome, and encouraged the public to support local businesses during the festive season.
The Western Cape continues to report increases in infections, along with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Health minister Zweli Mkhize warned on Wednesday that the government may have to enforce stricter restrictions to curb further spread of the virus.
The Western Cape has a total of 184,091 cases and the cumulative number of cases in SA is 954,258.
On social media, many said the court ruling would help prevent the spread of the virus. Here are some of the reactions:
These Beaches will be the end of us!😂— ALL BUSINESS (@TheRealKayiel) December 23, 2020
Have you seen the beaches in both Durban and Cape Town in summer?#Afriforum #COVID19
Afriforum and the DA lost their court cases against government regarding beach closures and we correctly did not attack their advocates.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) December 23, 2020
Keep the same energy...
Was it the Afriforum that wanted to go to the beach in the middle of a pandemic? Wow! 😂😂😂— Hub State of Mind (@MalofiGqirana) December 23, 2020
Lol @afriforum had their sting with Pretoria High Court 😂— MOSS™🇿🇦🏳️🌈 (@_officialMoss) December 23, 2020
Afriforum is committed to being in opposition to everything. It’s always them whyling.— pengblackgirl (@asapczn) December 23, 2020
The supposed concern for livelihood of the DA and AFRIFORUM is truly fascinating— Tebogo Phillip (@bosyannete) December 23, 2020
Afriforum are clout chasers that think they know all law there is to know— Abuti wa Plan (@Rapulaaa) December 23, 2020
Afriforum loses court bid to reopen Garden Route beaches. To the naughty corner with DA pronto.— Kgauza Lecowza (@kgaugelo_SM) December 23, 2020
Supposedly it's a clever little virus, it knows when you are on the beach but doesn't know when you are in the mall.— Mamba (@Mamba18647869) December 23, 2020
Have you ever seen what the beaches look like during your average holiday season. How can you think it doesn't help?— John S (@johnws2122) December 23, 2020