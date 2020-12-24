Three people struck dead by lightning in KZN, bringing the number to 8 in two weeks

Three people were killed in two separate incidents in northern KwaZulu-Natal after they were struck by lightning on Wednesday.

`This brings the number of fatalities, claimed by lightning strikes in the province over the past two weeks, to eight.

A six-month-old baby became an orphan when both her parents succumbed to their injuries after lightning struck their home in eManyiseni under the uMhlabuyalingana municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said inclement weather conditions “continue to wreak havoc” across rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

“In the last two weeks, the province’s disaster management teams have dealt with several incidents where lives were lost as a result of severe weather conditions.”

The department said in the first case, lightning struck the Mngomezulu household killing both parents of the six-month-old baby.