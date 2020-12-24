South Africa

Three people struck dead by lightning in KZN, bringing the number to 8 in two weeks

24 December 2020 - 09:27 By TimesLIVE
Three people were killed when they were struck by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Three people were killed when they were struck by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/believeinme33

Three people were killed in two separate incidents in northern KwaZulu-Natal after they were struck by lightning on Wednesday.

`This brings the number of fatalities, claimed by lightning strikes in the province over the past two weeks, to eight. 

A six-month-old baby became an orphan when both her parents succumbed to their injuries after lightning struck their home in eManyiseni under the uMhlabuyalingana municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department said inclement weather conditions “continue to wreak havoc” across rural communities in KwaZulu-Natal.

“In the last two weeks, the province’s disaster management teams have dealt with several incidents where lives were lost as a result of severe weather conditions.” 

The department said in the first case, lightning struck the Mngomezulu household killing both parents of the six-month-old baby. 

Two members of KZN family killed by lightning

Two members of the same family were killed by lightning in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.
News
1 week ago

In a separate incident in Jozini ward 15, in Ndabeni area, a 70-year-old man was fatally injured in a lightning strike.

Cogta MEC Sipho Hlomuka said he was concerned about the increasing number of deaths due to lightning strikes.

In the past two weeks two people died in Nongoma, one in Ulundi and two in Mooi-Mpofana as a result of lightning strikes. 

Hlomuka appealed to residents in the province to be cautious when faced with inclement weather. 

Hlomuka, who has dispatched disaster management teams to the affected families, said,  “We are appealing to all residents to take heed of the safety protocols that need to be applied wherever there are weather warnings.”

The department issued the following warning to residents:

  • If outdoors seek shelter immediately but not under a tree, telephone lines and/or power lines;
  • Avoid outdoor activities as hail, strong winds and lightning may result in injuries;
  • Avoid low lying roads and bridges, as they are susceptible to flooding;
  • If possible, stay indoors well clear of windows, shelter pets, cover vehicles and disconnect electrical appliances. 

TimesLIVE

MORE

When thunder roars, go indoors: beware the bolts of fire from the sky that kill us

SA has one of the world’s highest death rates from lightning strikes. At top SA experts tells us how to be safe
News
3 weeks ago

Two children killed as storm lashes Northern Cape

Two children were killed during a fierce storm that destroyed houses, uprooted trees and knocked out electricity at Pampierstad in the Northern Cape.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  2. Bail denied to investment manager linked to pastor Shepherd Bushiri South Africa
  3. Family paid R100,000 to 'quash docket' but were conned by bogus Hawks South Africa
  4. Jeffreys Bay man arrested after beach parking lot clash with cops South Africa
  5. It's sweet! Newlywed matric pupil on marriage after exam leak hitch South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X