Good Samaritans helping the elderly, children and poor families at Christmas

It’s Christmas — and perhaps one of the toughest we’ve had in many years — but there will be no celebrations for a few charitable people who have decided to give their time this holiday in service of those most in need.

Cora Bailey, who leads Community Lead Animal Welfare (CLAW), a community-based primary veterinary services in Durban Deep township in Roodepoort, Johannesburg, has had to share donations for the animals with the groups of starving people since level 1 of the lockdown. This year, she hopes to give the poorest in the community something to eat for Christmas.

Every festive season CLAW does a toy drive for neighbourhood children, but Bailey said this Christmas will be the most bleak she’s ever had to face.

“We’ve been feeding the community and we are constantly donating toys and other items to children who walk kilometres every day for food.

“This year I’ll be happy if there is even enough to make a sandwich for every person who comes. But we are expecting a big donation of nougat which we will cut up so each child gets a piece for Christmas.

“Every day we get about 30 people. We’ve had days when there have been more than 100. There are not enough donations to keep tummies full. The public don’t realise what it’s like for the truly destitute. It would be amazing if people were able to help with donations, but with businesses closing down funding has dried up. This is the most depressing Christmas ever.”