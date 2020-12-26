South Africa

11,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as positivity rate breaches 30% mark

26 December 2020 - 22:18 By TimesLIVE
SA recorded 11,552 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with just more than 30% of tests done in this period coming back positive. File picture.
SA recorded 11,552 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with just more than 30% of tests done in this period coming back positive. File picture.
Image: REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

SA recorded 11,552 new Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours, with just more than 30% of tests done in this period coming back positive.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night that 37,817 tests fell in the past 24-hour cycle, which translates to a positivity rate of 30.54%. Government previously set a positivity rate benchmark of 10%.

The new infections take the total number of confirmed cases across SA to 994,911. This means SA will pass 1-million confirmed cases on Sunday night - becoming the 17th country to do so.

Mkhize also announced that 245 new Covid-19 related fatalities had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national number of deaths to 26,521. Of the new cases, 118 were in the Eastern Cape, 57 in KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in the Western Caxpe, 12 in Gauteng and three in Mpumalanga.

So far, 839,194 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

New daily record for Covid-19 cases in SA, with 14,300 recorded in 24 hours

For the second day in a row, more than 14,000 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in SA in a 24-hour period.
News
2 days ago

SA closes in on 1 million Covid-19 cases, with 14,700 recorded in 24 hours

SA is likely to hit one million confirmed Covid-19 cases this weekend, after more than 14,000 new cases were recorded in a 24-hour period for the ...
News
1 day ago

First case of new Covid variant found in France as cases rise

France recorded its first case of the new variant of coronavirus, as the number of cases and deaths from Covid-19 mounted in the country, increasing ...
News
9 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa
  2. Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Thousands of kids to repeat year because ‘automatic progression’ policy delayed News
  4. Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill World
  5. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X