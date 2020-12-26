11,500 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours as positivity rate breaches 30% mark

The new infections take the total number of confirmed cases across SA to 994,911. This means SA will pass 1-million confirmed cases on Sunday night - becoming the 17th country to do so.

Mkhize also announced that 245 new Covid-19 related fatalities had been recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the national number of deaths to 26,521. Of the new cases, 118 were in the Eastern Cape, 57 in KwaZulu-Natal, 55 in the Western Caxpe, 12 in Gauteng and three in Mpumalanga.

So far, 839,194 recoveries have been recorded.

TimesLIVE