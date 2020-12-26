COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | KwaZulu-Natal the new epicentre for Covid-19

December 26 2020 - 09:30

Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 9,679 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 665 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,372,243 cases and 121,837 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Reuters