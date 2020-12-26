COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | KwaZulu-Natal the new epicentre for Covid-19
The new cases — a new record for single-day increases in confirmed infections — came from 52,223 tests, at a positivity rate of 28.33%.
Another new coronavirus variant found in Nigeria, says Africa CDC
The news comes after Britain and SA both reported new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that appear to be more contagious, leading to new travel restrictions and turmoil in markets.
December 26 2020 - 09:54
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 14,455 - RKI
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 14,455 to 1,627,103, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday. The reported death toll rose by 240 to 29,422, the tally showed.
December 26 2020 - 09:30
Mexico records 9,679 new coronavirus cases, 665 more deaths
Mexico's Health Ministry on Friday reported 9,679 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 665 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,372,243 cases and 121,837 deaths.
The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.
December 26 2020 - 09:17
Russia approves Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine for people over 60
Russia on Saturday approved its main Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for use by people over the age of 60, Russian news agencies cited the health ministry as saying.
People over 60 have thus far been excluded from Russia's national inoculation programme, as the shot was tested on this age group separately.
