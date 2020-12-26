Feline groovy: From orphaned scruff to miss world

Apart from all its negative outcomes, lockdown had a few positive side-effects. One was unexpected fame for some of the rescued cats who live with Johannesburg cat activist Karen Beyers.

Beyers supports herself and her cats by looking after people’s houses and pets when they go away. She has a large client base but the travel ban was a huge financial blow and left her with a lot more time on her hands. She used this to teach herself video editing, a skill she’d always wanted to develop.

As her competence grew, Beyers began entering videos and photographs of her cats in virtual competitions. Small victories led to some renown and she was approached by an agent who supplies animals for commercials and film/TV productions in SA.

The agent was looking for a cat to join the cast of Generations for a few weeks. Beyers put forward a few candidates and the part was won by Riley, a blue-eyed, long-haired charmer who Beyers describes as “stunning, but also a bit psycho”.