South Africa

Man found stabbed on Durban beach

The man, believed to be around 60 years old, was found with his pants and underwear around his ankles

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
26 December 2020 - 10:04 By TimesLIVE
A body was found on the seashore, south of Virginia Beach in Durban on Saturday morning.
A body was found on the seashore, south of Virginia Beach in Durban on Saturday morning.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The man, believed to be around 60 years old, was found with his pants and underwear around his ankles

The body of a man, who was stabbed multiple times, was found on the seashore south of Virginia Beach in Durban North on Saturday morning.

Durban metro police spokesperson Snr Supt Parboo Sewpersad said the man was believed to have been around 60 years old.

The man's pants and underwear were around his ankles.

“Durban North police and metro [police] were in attendance,” Sewpersad said.

Meanwhile, Durban's beachfront district was “quiet” as the tourist hotspot was closed on Christmas Day and the Day of Reconciliation under new lockdown regulations.

Sewpersad said that more than 150 restaurants in Durban were checked for compliance under the regulations.

“All is in order,” he said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Decomposed body of child found in Hout Bay

A DNA test and full police investigation will be conducted after the discovery of a body of a child in a rocky and sandy area of Imizamo Yethu in ...
News
2 days ago

Court supports Covid beach bans: 'Infringement of rights is justifiable'

The government's beach bans in the Eastern Cape are not irrational, says high court judge Hans Fabricius, who on Wednesday dismissed three ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach

Four Gauteng holidaymakers are expected to appear in the Ramsgate magistrate's court on Thursday after a brawl with lifesavers at Manaba beach on the ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa
  2. Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Gauteng government slams Daspoort tunnel party South Africa
  4. Thousands of kids to repeat year because ‘automatic progression’ policy delayed News
  5. Highest ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with more than 14,000 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X