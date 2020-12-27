COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 curbs loom as hospitals fill up
December 27 2020 - 10:01
Liquor traders implore government not to impose total booze ban
SA liquor traders appealed to the government on Sunday not to impose a total ban on alcohol sales in response to an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections.
Fresh restrictions could be imposed after the National Coronavirus Command Council meets to discuss the Covid-19 resurgence.
December 27 2020 - 09:01
Sydney awaits verdict on New Year's Eve festivities as covid-19 outbreak grows
Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak continued on Sunday with more than a quarter million people in lockdown as Australia's largest city awaited word on whether any public New Year's Eve celebrations will be allowed.
Seven cases of the new coronavirus were reported in New South Wales state, six linked directly to the outbreak in Sydney's northern beach suburbs, which are under a stay-at-home order until Wednesday. Infections stand at 122.
December 27 2020 - 06:30
UK says regulator must be given time to carry out Oxford Covid-19 vaccine review
Britain's Department of Health said on Sunday that medicines regulator MHRA (Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency) must be given time to carry out its review of the data of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.
"We must now give the MHRA the time to carry out its important work and we must wait for its advice", a Health Department spokeswoman said, commenting on a Sunday Telegraph report that Britain will roll out the vaccine from January 4.
December 27 2020 - 06:00
Mexico posts 4,974 new coronavirus cases, 189 more deaths
Mexico's health ministry on Saturday reported 4,974 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection and 189 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,377,217 cases and 122,026 deaths.
The government said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than its reported cases.
December 27 2020 - 00:05
Tougher restrictions could be imposed nationwide when the National Coronavirus Command Council meets this week to discuss a Covid-19 resurgence, partly driven by a highly transmissible mutation of the virus.
December 27 2020 - 00:04
'When this Covid-19 wave is over, there is going to be a third and fourth wave'
“As long as the virus is circulating, there will be variation … we need to understand that when this wave is over, there is going to be a third and fourth wave.” But, Glenda Gray said, this cycle is in our hands.
December 27 2020 - 00:03
'It would appear new Covid-19 variant has higher transmissibility': experts
Known as 501Y.V2, it has quickly become the main variant circulating in Western Cape and Eastern Cape hotspots.
Carolyn Williamson, head of medical virology at the University of Cape Town, said samples from the Garden Route in October contained no virus mutations. By early November, about 40% showed the V2 mutation and by late November it was up to 80%.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37 817 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 11 552 new cases. We report 245 more #COVID19 related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 26 521. Click here to view more: https://t.co/GyaKo52wpL pic.twitter.com/GxcsuG92Eh— NICD (@nicd_sa) December 26, 2020