Liquor traders implore government not to impose total booze ban

SA liquor traders appealed to the government on Sunday not to impose a total ban on alcohol sales in response to an exponential rise in Covid-19 infections.

Fresh restrictions could be imposed after the National Coronavirus Command Council meets to discuss the Covid-19 resurgence.

The Sunday Times reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa would recall ministers and officials to discuss a response to the second wave of infections which had left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in four provinces.

The Liquor Traders Formations called on government, in a statement on Sunday, to work with the alcohol industry to “find solutions of mutual benefit on how to fight the Covid-19 pandemic in a manner that can safeguard the one million livelihoods that are dependent on the alcohol industry.

“We do not think that a total ban on alcohol sales will be a solution either in the short or long term in arresting the resurgence and uptick in the number of positive cases for Covid-19.”