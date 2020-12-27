Police reinforcements sent to Ocean View as gangs go to war

Gang battles in Ocean View, Cape Town, have prompted police to beef up their presence in the township.

A 25-year-old man was killed there when three assailants opened fire on him and his brother on Saturday. The brother survived. Two cars were later torched in apparent retaliation.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said, “Police have reinforced deployments in the Ocean View area following sporadic incidents of shooting, public violence, attacks and damage to property that are linked to conflict between warring gangs in the area and occurred late on Saturday.”