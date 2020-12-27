Police reinforcements sent to Ocean View as gangs go to war
Gang battles in Ocean View, Cape Town, have prompted police to beef up their presence in the township.
A 25-year-old man was killed there when three assailants opened fire on him and his brother on Saturday. The brother survived. Two cars were later torched in apparent retaliation.
Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said, “Police have reinforced deployments in the Ocean View area following sporadic incidents of shooting, public violence, attacks and damage to property that are linked to conflict between warring gangs in the area and occurred late on Saturday.”
Potelwa said a rival group, apparently avenging the 25-year-old’s death, had caused havoc.
“Later in the evening a large group of men apparently responding to the shooting incident torched two vehicles at 7pm close to the shooting scene. The group is alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers. An informal dwelling was also damaged during the attacks,” she said.
“A 23-year-old suspect who was part of the group was apprehended after he was found with a homemade firearm and ammunition. Meanwhile, two people are being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested for one of the two vehicles that were set alight. Ocean View detectives are probing murder, attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property cases.”
Potelwa said police would continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation. The anti-gang unit, tactical response team, public order police and additional detectives were deployed in the area.
