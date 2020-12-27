South Africa

Police reinforcements sent to Ocean View as gangs go to war

27 December 2020 - 15:40
Police reinforcements were sent to Ocean View to quell gang battles.
Police reinforcements were sent to Ocean View to quell gang battles.
Image: Supplied

Gang battles in Ocean View, Cape Town, have prompted police to beef up their presence in the township.

A 25-year-old man was killed there when three assailants opened fire on him and his brother on Saturday. The brother survived. Two cars were later torched in apparent retaliation.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said, “Police have reinforced deployments in the Ocean View area following sporadic incidents of shooting, public violence, attacks and damage to property that are linked to conflict between warring gangs in the area and occurred late on Saturday.”

WATCH | 'Why me?', asks 'drug dealer' after house is torched by angry mob

It was a tense day in Ocean View on Thursday as police, residents and gangs reorganised. Five houses were torched on Wednesday night after a child ...
News
9 months ago

Potelwa said a rival group, apparently avenging the 25-year-old’s death, had caused havoc.

“Later in the evening a large group of men apparently responding to the shooting incident torched two vehicles at 7pm close to the shooting scene. The group is alleged to have also pursued another man who had to jump from the window of his home while fleeing his attackers. An informal dwelling was also damaged during the attacks,” she said.

“A 23-year-old suspect who was  part of the group was apprehended after he was found with a homemade firearm and ammunition. Meanwhile, two people are being questioned by detectives in connection with the shooting incident. A 19-year-old was arrested for one of the two vehicles that were set alight. Ocean View detectives are probing murder, attempted murder as well as malicious damage to property cases.”

Potelwa said police would continue to keep a watchful eye on the situation. The anti-gang unit, tactical response team, public order police and additional detectives were deployed in the area.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Children ‘too scared to play outside’ in Ocean View

The regular echoes of gunshots in the Ocean View community has left residents scared to leave their homes and children “too scared to play outside‚” ...
News
2 years ago

'Not a good place for an athlete to live'

One of the Cape Peninsula’s most talented runners lives in a wooden shack in Masiphumelele with his mother and four siblings. His name is Inga ...
News
3 years ago

Cape businesses live in terror of their ‘protectors’

A ruthless extortion racket has taken root, and the gangs are becoming more efficient by the day
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Millions of Americans lose jobless benefits as Trump refuses to sign aid bill World
  2. ANC set for key face-off over 'defiant' Ace Magashule News
  3. WATCH | Punches, kicks and racial abuse in fight with lifeguards on KZN beach South Africa
  4. Teen 'extortionist and drug runner' arrested in Cape Town South Africa
  5. Thousands of kids to repeat year because ‘automatic progression’ policy delayed News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X