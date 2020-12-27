SA records more than a million cumulative cases of Covid-19

"Regrettably, today we report 214 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 13, Northern Cape five and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26,735 deaths," he said in a statement.

"A cumulative 6,445,318 tests have been conducted with 29,494 tests completed since the last report.

"Our recoveries currently stand at 844,874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%."

The country's first case was detected in a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of people who had returned to SA.

TimesLIVE