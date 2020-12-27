South Africa

SA records more than a million cumulative cases of Covid-19

27 December 2020 - 20:08 By TimesLIVE
Covid-19 cases have risen exponentially in parts of SA. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

SA exceeded one million cumulative Covid-19 infections on Sunday since the first case was reported in the country on March 5.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said that the cumulative total had reached 1,004,413 cases.

"Regrettably, today we report 214 Covid-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 13, Northern Cape five and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26,735 deaths," he said in a statement.

"A cumulative 6,445,318 tests have been conducted with 29,494 tests completed since the last report.

"Our recoveries currently stand at 844,874. This represents a recovery rate of 84,1%."

The country's first case was detected in a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy with his wife. They were part of a group of people who had returned to SA.

