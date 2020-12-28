South Africa

336 Covid-19 deaths on the eve of SA returning to level 3 of the lockdown

28 December 2020 - 22:10 By TimesLIVE
Covid marshals check whether shoppers are complying with protocols in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

As SA prepared to return to lockdown level 3, the health ministry said on Monday night that there had been another 336 Covid-19 related deaths over 24 hours.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified since the start of the pandemic in SA was 1,011,871.

“Our recoveries stand at 849,974. This represents a recovery rate of 84%.”

Broken down by province, the latest recorded deaths were: Eastern Cape 109; Free State 8; Gauteng 22; KwaZulu-Natal 49; and the Western Cape 148.

This brings the total number of deaths to 27,071.

