Calls for new alcohol restrictions as SA's Covid-19 cases soar

The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance in SA (Saapa SA) is calling for new restrictions on access to alcohol following a rapid spike in reported Covid-19 cases and deaths across the country.

National health minister Zweli Mkhize said SA had breached one million positive cases on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported President Cyril Ramaphosa would recall ministers and officials to discuss a response to the second wave of infections which had left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in four provinces.

On Sunday, Saapa SA made two recommendations, calling on the government to: