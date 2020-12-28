COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown

December 28 2020 - 09:13

'How many more lockdowns?' - DA's Dean Macpherson questions SA's vaccine plans

DA MP Dean Macpherson has questioned the government's plans for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming lockdowns, like load-shedding, may soon become “another SA way of life”.

Macpherson's comments come amid reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to impose additional lockdown restrictions this week as SA's Covid-19 infections continue to rise.

According to a Sunday Times report citing a government insider, Ramaphosa will recall cabinet ministers from their holidays to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the rise in infections which has left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in the four major provinces.