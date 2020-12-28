COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown
December 28 2020 - 09:13
'How many more lockdowns?' - DA's Dean Macpherson questions SA's vaccine plans
DA MP Dean Macpherson has questioned the government's plans for rolling out the Covid-19 vaccine, claiming lockdowns, like load-shedding, may soon become “another SA way of life”.
Macpherson's comments come amid reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to impose additional lockdown restrictions this week as SA's Covid-19 infections continue to rise.
According to a Sunday Times report citing a government insider, Ramaphosa will recall cabinet ministers from their holidays to hold an urgent meeting on Tuesday to address the rise in infections which has left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in the four major provinces.
December 28 2020 - 09:13
Packed bars shut down as Gauteng police enforce Covid-19 regulations
Boozing revellers remain a problem for police, according to Gauteng law enforcement.
Provincial police arrested more than 1,340 suspects over the Christmas weekend.
Capt Kay Makhubele said police closed down a popular liquor outlet in Sandton, which was previously raided during a visit by police minister Bheki Cele, and arrested the owner after the outlet was found to be operating illegally.
December 28 2020 - 07:51
Discovery Health allocates cash to help SA source Covid-19 vaccine
Discovery Health says funding has been set aside for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine as it throws its weight behind the country's bid to source a cost-effective supplier.
Timelines have not yet been confirmed as the medical insurance giant is in “extensive” negotiations with other private and government role players to secure a vaccine, Ronald Whelan, chief commercial officer at Discovery Health, told eNCA.
This comes as SA has breached the one million mark for infections, and there is talk of fresh restrictions being imposed to curb the recent resurgence of infections which has left private and public hospitals running out of intensive care beds and oxygen in four provinces.
December 28 2020 - 07:09
WATCH | Disaster, tragedy and uncertainty: A world in turmoil
The year 2020 has been one of uncertainty, outrage and anguish as the entire world was thrown into a state of turmoil at the hands of the coronavirus pandemic.
To date, the virus has infected more than 81m people globally, and caused the loss of more than 1.7 million lives.
Many countries implemented strict lockdown measures in bids to curb the spread of Covid-19, and these measures often brought pre-virus issues to the fore.
December 28 2020 - 06:35
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 80.43 million, death toll at 1,760,548
More than 80.43 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,760,548 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
—Reuters
December 28 2020 - 06:04
Trump signs pandemic aid and spending bill, averting government shutdown
US President Donald Trump on Sunday signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of Americans and averting a federal government shutdown in a crisis of his own making.
Trump, who leaves office on January 20 after losing November's election to President-elect Joe Biden, backed down from his earlier threat to block the bill, which was approved by Congress last week, after he came under intense pressure from lawmakers on both sides.
The Republican president, who golfed on Sunday and remained out of public view even as the government crisis loomed, had demanded that Congress change the bill to increase the size of stimulus checks for struggling Americans to $2,000 from $600 and also cut some other spending.
—Reuters