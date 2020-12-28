Covid-19 tests rationed in Cape Town as demand soars, says Winde

Active infections fell as low as 2,115 on October 1, and in the last fortnight they have increased at a rate of almost 1,000 a day.

Winde said the Western Cape has conducted more than a million Covid-19 tests and recorded 196,474 positive results. “Over 6,300 people have now lost their lives to this virus in the Western Cape,” he said.

Private pathology provider PathCare said at the weekend that all testing for travel purposes would stop in some areas because “the current increase in Covid cases in the Western Cape is so great that all our testing must be reserved for patients”.

The company added: “Our capacity to make testing available to travellers has been exceeded. With immediate effect we cannot provide SARS-CoV-2 testing for international travel purposes. We will honour those appointments that have already been made.

“In the following areas we cannot accept any additional travellers for testing: Cape Town northern and southern suburbs; central west coast; Somerset West; Paarl; Hermanus; and Worcester.”

