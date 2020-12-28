Donkey rescued from island on Vaal Dam after being stranded for weeks

A malnourished donkey that went missing for a month has been reunited with its owners after being rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) from an island on the Vaal Dam.

The unusual operation unfolded on Sunday when the NSRI Vaal Dam duty crew was alerted about a donkey that was stranded on the island close to Deneysville.

NSRI station commander Jake Manten said a rescue craft was dispatched to investigate.

“The donkey reportedly went onto the island about four weeks ago when water levels were low but was unable to get back to mainland when water levels rose,” said Manten.