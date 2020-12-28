South Africa

Donkey rescued from island on Vaal Dam after being stranded for weeks

28 December 2020 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
The stranded donkey was darted to keep it calm and towed back to the mainland.
Image: NSRI

A malnourished donkey that went missing for a month has been reunited with its owners after being rescued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) from an island on the Vaal Dam.

The unusual operation unfolded on Sunday when the NSRI Vaal Dam duty crew was alerted about a donkey that was stranded on the island close to Deneysville.

NSRI station commander Jake Manten said a rescue craft was dispatched to investigate.

“The donkey reportedly went onto the island about four weeks ago when water levels were low but was unable to get back to mainland when water levels rose,” said Manten.

Once ashore, the creature was reunited with its owners.
Image: NSRI

“Local vets were activated and, on their arrival, we brought the vet to the island and he confirmed that the donkey was stressed and malnourished.

“We brought our NSRI Crock and a specialised stretcher to the scene and the vet darted the donkey to calm the animal before we loaded it onto the stretcher.”

The animal was then loaded onto the NSRI craft, before being towed back to the mainland and reunited with its family.

“The donkey is being well cared for by its owners who were delighted at its return,” added Manten.

