From masonja & rice to 'car crash' chicken: 5 times Tito Mboweni cooked and was dragged

Finance minister Tito Mboweni not only captured the attention of South Africans in parliament when delivering important speeches about the country's state of finances, but he also kept his more than 900,000 Twitter followers glued to his timeline for some recipes.

The finance minister clearly has a way with numbers, but the same cannot be said about his cooking skills — well, that's according to Twitter “chefs”.

His excessive use of veggies, specifically garlic, had many offering free lessons to the minister. But he remained unfazed throughout.

Remember that chicken? The one that, according to one Twitter user looks like it had a claim with the Road Accident Fund? And that pot full of garlic? Yup, we're revisiting all the times the minister gave us laughs in the kitchen.

Here are five meals by “à la Mboweni”:

That RAF chicken

Shame, this creature got grilled twice - in the minister's oven and on Twitter. The minister's meal scored him an invite to lunch with celebrity cook show host Somizi Mhlongo and a mention from Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.