From sleeping in the bush to deaths: Here's what you need to know about the Beitbridge border post 'chaos'

After days of congestion and complaints from truck drivers and travellers, traffic has finally been cleared at the Beitbridge border post.

By December 22, some travellers had spent three nights at the border post known as the gateway to Africa.

While this was nothing new, especially during the festive season, the curfews in SA and Zimbabwe, and Covid-19 health protocols, reportedly added to the congestion.

Here's a wrap of everything you need to know about the traffic jam that had Mzansi talking:

December 22: Sleeping in the bush with no security

Motorists and travellers said they were concerned about their safety because they were sleeping in bushes and inside their parked cars without protection.

Alice Magwinye, who was travelling from Johannesburg to Masvingo in Zimbabwe, spent two days at the border after he was asked to redo his Covid-19 tests.

A border official said there was a need for SA and Zimbabwe to reassess its curfews as this added to the traffic hold up at the border post.

He said officials only cleared commercial cargo after 10pm, in line with the curfew.