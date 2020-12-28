KZN north coast 'in holiday mode' despite Covid-19 surge, no hospital beds and oxygen shortage: Medic

There are no hospital beds for Covid-19 patients in certain areas of KwaZulu-Natal and not enough oxygen to keep critical patients stable.

That's according to Paul Herbst, IPSS Medical Rescue operations manager who works predominantly in the province's north coast area.

The north coast is experiencing an influx of visitors, predominantly from Gauteng, who do the annual migration during the festive season to enjoy the beaches in Durban all the way up to Kosi Bay on the border of Mozambique.

This, however, is no average year.

Ravaged by the global coronavirus pandemic, KwaZulu-Natal was home to the first Covid-19 patients who arrived back from a holiday in Italy. The recent Matric Rage festival held in Ballito sparked new infections and the town, like many others in SA, is experiencing a sharp increase in new cases as the second wave crashes our festive holidays.