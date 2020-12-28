Looming crisis for education department as Covid-19 hits scores of teachers over festive period

The education department has expressed concern about how the growing number of coronavirus infections and fatalities during this festive season may affect the new school year.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said there was a looming “massive problem” which could hit the education ministry as its loses teachers to Covid-19. He said last week, he learnt the lives of 14 teachers had been claimed by the virus in one province. A day later, 18 others died.

“Thirty-two teachers in less than a week all gone from a single province that is reporting. The grieving over these holidays is too much,” Mhlanga said on his Twitter account.