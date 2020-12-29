Boxing Day trauma cases set new record as Western Cape calls for army help

One of the major headaches the health department faces as the second wave of Covid-19 spreads across the province is pressure on oxygen supplies.

Cloete said the Afrox plant in Kuils River had doubled the amount of oxygen it was producing for public hospitals across the province from 27 tons a day at the peak of the first wave to 52 tons. It was now reprioritising supplies to other customers to deliver an extra five tons to the health department.

"In terms of oxygen utilisation, we are in territory we've never been in before," said Cloete, adding that a new health department dashboard that reports on the availability of beds, staff and oxygen at different hospitals was a "big breakthrough".

The health department chief said every aspect of the second wave of Covid-19 was more intense than the first: