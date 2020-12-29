Breakthroughs and new allegations: Inside Senzo Meyiwa's murder case in 2020

The murder of former Bafana Bafana star Senzo Meyiwa was again thrown into the spotlight this year after breakthroughs and new allegations in the investigations into his death.

Meyiwa was shot dead in 2014 in Vosloorus at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer and actress Kelly Khumalo. The shooting was an alleged botched armed robbery.

Over the years there have been conflicting reports surrounding the circumstances of Meyiwa's death.

Here is a timeline of what happened this year.

Breakthrough

Six years after the murder of the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, police made a breakthrough in their investigations.

According to a News24 report, police found the weapon that killed Meyiwa and identified a 30-year-old man as his alleged killer. The man is reportedly serving a 30-year jail term for the murder of a Johannesburg taxi boss.

The report also stated the team investigating Meyiwa’s case had interviewed the prisoner believed to be linked to the soccer player’s murder.

Family not aware

Meyiwa’s brother Sifiso told TimesLIVE that despite receiving regular updates from the police, they were not aware of the latest reported developments in the case.

“They [police] last updated us a week ago, but I can't get into the details of it because they said it might jeopardise the case. They have never mentioned anything about a gun being found,” Sifiso said at the time.